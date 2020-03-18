Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,509,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,730 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.90% of Berry Global Group worth $119,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $138,257,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,898,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 60,262.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,040,000 after purchasing an additional 799,680 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,713,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,277,000 after purchasing an additional 797,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,628,000 after purchasing an additional 438,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

NYSE BERY opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08. Berry Global Group Inc has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $59.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.73%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

