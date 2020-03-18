Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,779,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,201 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.43% of Valero Energy worth $166,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 18,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.