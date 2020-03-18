Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,518 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.54% of Waste Connections worth $129,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Connections from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $86.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Waste Connections Inc has a 1-year low of $76.52 and a 1-year high of $105.17. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.