Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 38,739 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 795,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,739 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.57% of AvalonBay Communities worth $166,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,253,000 after purchasing an additional 243,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB opened at $181.59 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $162.06 and a 12-month high of $229.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.25.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

