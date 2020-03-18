Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 39,993 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.46% of TransDigm Group worth $137,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,501,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,400,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 434,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,333,000 after buying an additional 207,933 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,629,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares during the last quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,400,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,894,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $315.01 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $295.95 and a 52-week high of $673.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $582.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $561.94.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.44, for a total transaction of $7,763,198.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dries bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,584 shares of company stock worth $40,631,651. 7.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $617.54.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

