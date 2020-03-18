Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,523 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.67% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $133,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,282 shares in the company, valued at $32,999,423.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $2,813,362.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,986,642.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $135.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $175.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.70.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.