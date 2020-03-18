Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 1,177.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,034 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.83% of Burlington Stores worth $125,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Third Point LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,730,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,471,000 after buying an additional 685,244 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 291.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 481,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,774,000 after buying an additional 358,395 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4,352.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 158,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after buying an additional 154,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 175,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after buying an additional 137,129 shares in the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Wedbush upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.29.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $139.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.26. Burlington Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 151.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

