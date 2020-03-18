Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,274,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,848 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.49% of Vistra Energy worth $167,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,116,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,426 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,777,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,800,000 after buying an additional 3,329,926 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 1,170.1% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,107,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,447,000 after buying an additional 2,863,074 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,241,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,412,000 after buying an additional 2,468,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 219.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,400,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,897,000 after buying an additional 2,336,431 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

VST stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.68. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.