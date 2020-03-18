Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $114.59 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,669 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.91% of Universal Health Services worth $114,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Boston Partners lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 190.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,017,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $448,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,431,000 after purchasing an additional 237,270 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,722,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,644 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,780,000 after purchasing an additional 150,979 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,511,000 after purchasing an additional 142,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

NYSE UHS opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.48 and a fifty-two week high of $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

