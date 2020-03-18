Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $118.45 Million Stock Position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,383,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,116 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.38% of Regal Beloit worth $118,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBC. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $68.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. Regal Beloit Corp has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $90.18.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

