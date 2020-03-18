Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $119.54 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 176.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,699,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085,268 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.69% of Church & Dwight worth $119,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,361,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,302,000 after purchasing an additional 124,560 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,427,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,035 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 63.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,116,000 after purchasing an additional 928,286 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,026,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,526,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,620,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,019,000 after purchasing an additional 45,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of CHD stock opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.15.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.