Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $121.86 Million Stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,648,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 98,815 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.88% of ITT worth $121,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in ITT by 1,851.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

ITT opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. ITT Inc has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.39.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.17 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ITT Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of ITT to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ITT from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

