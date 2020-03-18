Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $130.47 Million Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,430,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.33% of Manulife Financial worth $130,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. FIL Ltd increased its position in Manulife Financial by 971.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,715,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782,464 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,537,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,924,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,587 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,276,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,552,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.212 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

