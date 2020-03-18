Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $132.97 Million Stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,016,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413,676 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.86% of Plains GP worth $132,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth $2,816,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 250,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at about $626,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

NYSE:PAGP opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

In other news, insider Harry N. Pefanis acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $147,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 233,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,686.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong acquired 70,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,780.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,745,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,828,243.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 185,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,131 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.