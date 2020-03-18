Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $138.63 Million Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,928,301 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 459,810 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.82% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $138,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,141,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,762,000 after buying an additional 574,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,061,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,461,000 after buying an additional 762,852 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,549,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,250,000 after buying an additional 111,510 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 823,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,211,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,235,000 after buying an additional 213,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

PB opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

In related news, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.81 per share, with a total value of $101,620.00. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PB. Hovde Group lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.64.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

