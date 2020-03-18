Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $140.77 Million Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,866 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.88% of Brunswick worth $140,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,247,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,904,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BC. ValuEngine raised shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BC opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.60.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

