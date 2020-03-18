Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $146.14 Million Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 981,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 157,996 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.31% of Simon Property Group worth $146,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,794,000 after purchasing an additional 193,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,002,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,161,000 after purchasing an additional 78,891 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,827,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266,080 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,796,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,534,000 after purchasing an additional 527,874 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,084,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,563,000 after purchasing an additional 740,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.85.

In related news, CEO David Simon acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.65 and a 200-day moving average of $144.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $186.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.