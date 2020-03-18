Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $149.73 Million Position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,323 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.01% of Evergy worth $149,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $302,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $131,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,166.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,280 shares of company stock valued at $724,756. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Evergy has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

