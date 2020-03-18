Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $164.39 Million Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,407,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 43,867 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.30% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $164,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 88,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 59,213 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,288,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 276,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

AXTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.