Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $164.93 Million Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,905,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,149,603 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.41% of Graphic Packaging worth $164,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

GPK stock opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.54%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

