Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.27% of Equinix worth $126,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equinix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,214,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,233,000 after buying an additional 102,297 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Equinix by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 824,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,993,000 after buying an additional 64,331 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 497,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,249,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 461,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,410,000 after buying an additional 33,237 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $742.00 to $680.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.26.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $575.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $613.75 and a 200 day moving average of $578.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $440.72 and a 1 year high of $657.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, Director Camp Peter Van sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.29, for a total transaction of $864,151.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,828.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total transaction of $145,977.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,842 shares of company stock valued at $20,143,610. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

