Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,049,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,471,127 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.21% of NRG Energy worth $121,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,755,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,034,000 after buying an additional 3,165,853 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,787,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,559,000 after buying an additional 750,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,093,000 after buying an additional 163,236 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 797.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,209,000 after buying an additional 2,315,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,001,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,565,000 after buying an additional 1,836,905 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,333.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $1,982,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,210,598.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,481 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $38.15. NRG Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

