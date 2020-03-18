Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,748,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 332,154 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.24% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $155,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

