Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 141,552 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 141,552 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.93% of Five Below worth $137,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 452.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.65. Five Below Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.13 and a fifty-two week high of $148.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.78.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

