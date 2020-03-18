Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 1,901,161 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,497,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901,161 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.52% of WPX Energy worth $144,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in WPX Energy by 456.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 867,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after buying an additional 711,859 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in WPX Energy by 27,573.6% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 747,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after buying an additional 744,488 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WPX Energy during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. WPX Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $15.32. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Herdman purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

