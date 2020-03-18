Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 230,961 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,664,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,961 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.26% of Stag Industrial worth $147,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 869.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 435,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 390,874 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after acquiring an additional 300,500 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 403.2% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 311,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 249,785 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 359,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 247,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stag Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

In other news, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $844,136.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,502.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $939,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 509 shares in the company, valued at $15,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,231 shares of company stock worth $6,365,195. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE STAG opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stag Industrial Inc has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.