Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 420,113 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,486,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,113 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.39% of Infosys worth $170,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 111.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. Infosys Ltd has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Infosys’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

