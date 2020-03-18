Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 47,723 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 973,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,723 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.60% of Assurant worth $127,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Assurant by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,125,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,282,000 after acquiring an additional 164,654 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,207,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,260,000 after buying an additional 52,466 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 841,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,354,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,890,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 387,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,855,000 after buying an additional 56,206 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.45. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.33 and a 52 week high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

