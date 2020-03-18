Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases New Shares in Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,537,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,427,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.55% of Clarivate Analytics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Clarivate Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,364,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Clarivate Analytics by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,839,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,131 shares during the last quarter. Banbury Partners LLC grew its position in Clarivate Analytics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Banbury Partners LLC now owns 1,765,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after acquiring an additional 190,944 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Clarivate Analytics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,089,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after acquiring an additional 29,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,325,000. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

CCC opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. Clarivate Analytics PLC has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Clarivate Analytics had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Clarivate Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CCC. B. Riley downgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Clarivate Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clarivate Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Clarivate Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

