Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,878,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272,619 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.70% of KeyCorp worth $139,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Several research firms have commented on KEY. Wedbush lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.05.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

