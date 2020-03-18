Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,140,641 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786,932 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.18% of Banco Bradesco worth $126,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 2.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBD opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. Banco Bradesco SA has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0037 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBD. UBS Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

