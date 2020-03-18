Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,294,553 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,801 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.80% of Huntington Bancshares worth $125,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBAN. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,520,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 78,030 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,839,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,739,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.16.

HBAN opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

