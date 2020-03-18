Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 931,036 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.33% of Delta Air Lines worth $123,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.53.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average of $55.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 976,507 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

