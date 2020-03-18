Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,410 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,595,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.49% of Eversource Energy worth $135,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.31.

ES opened at $87.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.72. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.