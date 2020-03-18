Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 54,883 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,110,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,883 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 9.38% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $137,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 107,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.77 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 22.90%. Analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

