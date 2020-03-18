Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,399 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.45% of WEC Energy Group worth $131,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,851,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 242.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.91.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $102.46 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $75.88 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day moving average is $94.27. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

