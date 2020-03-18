Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 929,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,049 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.26% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $139,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,013,000 after buying an additional 577,028 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,101,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,518,000 after buying an additional 25,769 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,245,000 after buying an additional 187,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,550,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 755.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 418,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,965,000 after buying an additional 369,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

NYSE:WST opened at $143.09 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.05 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.81.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.04.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.