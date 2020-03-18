Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,343 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.48% of Discover Financial Services worth $127,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,747.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DFS opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a price target (down from ) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.65.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

