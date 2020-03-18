Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,009,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 367,387 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.31% of Marathon Petroleum worth $121,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. ValuEngine lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

