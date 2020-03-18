Master Contract Token Market Cap Reaches $179,246.35 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $179,246.35 and approximately $38,316.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.16 or 0.02196951 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018604 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00085291 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

