Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.65. Materion reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Materion had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Sidoti raised Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. Materion has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $643.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $281,234.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,234.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Materion by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Materion by 2,324.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Materion by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Materion in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

