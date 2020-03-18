Matryx (MTX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $24,228.00

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Matryx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, RightBTC and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Matryx has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar. Matryx has a market cap of $308,308.54 and approximately $24,228.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Matryx

MTX is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 tokens. The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai.

Matryx Token Trading

Matryx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, RightBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matryx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matryx using one of the exchanges listed above.

