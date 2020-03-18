MAV Beauty Brands (MAV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

Shares of MAV stock opened at C$2.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.23. MAV Beauty Brands has a 12-month low of C$2.25 and a 12-month high of C$9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36. The firm has a market cap of $101.34 million and a P/E ratio of 17.88.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names.

