Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 346,619 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 188.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,619 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.18% of Farfetch worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Farfetch during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTCH stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.92. 36,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,820,389. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.18.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 39.77% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

