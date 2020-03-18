Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 161,744 Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 161,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Rent-A-Center as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,541,000 after acquiring an additional 40,539 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,153,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 632,002 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,887,000 after purchasing an additional 172,366 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth about $16,476,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens cut shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:RCII traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,771. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $667.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

