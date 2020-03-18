Maverick Capital Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 318.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,672 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.08% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,152,000 after purchasing an additional 661,436 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 257,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,350 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,472,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,292,000 after purchasing an additional 96,059 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,928,000 after purchasing an additional 93,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2,164.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 95,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RS traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.81. The company had a trading volume of 26,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 4.46. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1-year low of $75.53 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.90 and a 200-day moving average of $110.73.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

