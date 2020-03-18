Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 29,485 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,939 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,485 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Tripadvisor worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.18. 1,202,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91. Tripadvisor Inc has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $56.60.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

