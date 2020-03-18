Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 46,644 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 638.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,644 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. AJO LP grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,817,000 after buying an additional 1,366,352 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 663.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 797,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,650,000 after buying an additional 693,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,789,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,562,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,180,000 after buying an additional 487,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1,276.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 485,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,495,000 after buying an additional 450,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.26.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.49. 101,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,229. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $87.97 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.