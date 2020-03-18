Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 864 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $9.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.93. 13,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,629. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $260.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.31.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.57.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

