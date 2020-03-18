Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 52,469 Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.12% of Carter’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,493,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 217,907 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,015,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 393.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,519,000 after buying an additional 156,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 1,281.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,445,000 after buying an additional 126,576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,535. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.17. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $63.17 and a one year high of $112.46. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.08). Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on CRI shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.38.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

